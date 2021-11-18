DENVER (CBS4)– If you’re looking for an immersive holiday shopping experience that allows you to support local businesses and skip the hassle of online orders, the Cherry Creek Holiday Market is kicking off its second year.

“This is is a really great area for people to hang out with family, friends and just kind of enjoy a sense of belonging and holiday spirit,” said Kenny Nelson, Production Manager for Fetch Concepts.

Fetch Concepts is in charge of putting on the holiday market in partnership with the Cherry Creek North Business Improvement District. Between first and second street along Filmore, the entire block is lined with vendors, creating a central shopping hub amid the district’s Winter Wanderland.

“Winter Wanderland is an amazing experience that Cherry Creek North is putting on to get people to wander through their shopping district,” said Nelson. “We’re just hoping to, with this partnership, to elevate the entire experience for anyone that comes.”

The market is one of many features of Winter Wanderland.

With 30 local makers, designers and creators, the market provides shoppers a wide array of unique gifts, all nestled within the heart of the Cherry Creek North and is surrounded by locally-owned boutiques and storefronts.

The market has live music and 30 vendors to explore. The food alone is enough to keep people warm- there are authentic German pretzels and sourdough breads by XLVII’s Bakery; Tunisian-style hummus from Yummy Yummy Products; European Cheeses from La Montagne Des Saveurs; The House of Stewart’s Scottish caramels; and Bibamba’s single-origin chocolate made from Cameroon-grown cacao.

You can also shop warm weather apparel and accessories from brands like WUAMAN and Ushood; ceramic goods by Ceramiche Piscitello; Mistura Woodcoholics’ handcrafted wooden watches; good reads from Usborne Books & More and even a baby fire pit.

“We’re also incorporating two distilleries, so if you need some holiday spirit, that’s where you get it,” said Nelson.

The market runs seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday (11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Eve). For more information and a full list of vendors, visit CherryCreekHolidayMarket.com.