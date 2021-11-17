LA JUNTA, Colo. (CBS4)– Ancient history has been uncovered in Colorado that proves dinosaurs roamed here millions of years ago. Researchers found a continuation of dinosaur steps just south of La Junta.
READ MORE: Beloved Colorado Paramedic Mark Smith Honored For Years Of Service
Picket Wire Trail is North America’s longest known stretch of dinosaur tracks. The Forest Service said it is longer than they expected.READ MORE: Douglas County Search & Rescue Rescues Disoriented Dirt Biker
Last week, they uncovered more tracks that look like big craters in the ground. They were hidden under six inches of mud and debris from a flood earlier this year.MORE NEWS: Denver City Council Moves Forward On Flavored Tobacco, Vape Juice Ban