DENVER (CBS4) – Some areas outside of Denver had enough snow for minor accumulation Wednesday morning including about 1 inch in Evans. Most areas saw nothing more than flurries but everyone has seen the arrival of dramatically colder weather.

Since Denver had no measurable snow, the city is now about 9 inches below normal with snowfall this season and it’s now been 210 days since it last snowed in Denver on April 21. The most recent no-snow streak that was longer was in 1992 when Denver went 211 days.

It’s virtually certain Denver will eclipse the 1992 stretch in the comings days and by the weekend we’ll be able to say this has been the longest streak without snow since 1889! The record longest streak is 235 days in 1887 so Denver would need to stay snow free through December 12 to break the record. That seems unlikely at this time.

What is far more likely is the city will break the record for the latest first measurable snow of the season which is from November 21, 1934. The record should be tied this upcoming Sunday and then broken by days if not weeks starting Monday.

While Denver and most of the Front Range continues the long wait for snow, there is certainly enough cold air for it to feel like winter. High temperatures will only be in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees in the Denver metro area on Wednesday which is the coldest weather since last April.

Even colder weather will develop for Wednesday night into Thursday morning with single digits and teens across Colorado. It will be the first time Denver drops below 20 degrees this season.

Somewhat warmer and definitely windier weather will return Thursday afternoon which will unfortunately raise the fire danger again. There is already a Fire Weather Watch for the foothills and Palmer Divide that will likely become a Red Flag Warning. Unfortunately the watch includes the Estes Park area where the Kruger Rock Fire continues to burn.

The next chance for any moisture in the metro area should wait until at least Thanksgiving. The Colorado mountains should get a few snow showers during the upcoming weekend.