DENVER (CBS4)– The number of people in Colorado who are hospitalized with COVID-19 has reached a number not seen since 2020. There are more than 1,500 people hospitalized, up 50 from Tuesday.
READ MORE: More Proof That Dinosaurs Roamed Colorado Millions Of Years Ago
Colorado’s COVID-19 incident commander reiterated that about 80% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are not vaccinated.READ MORE: Beloved Colorado Paramedic Mark Smith Honored For Years Of Service
“This continues to be the pandemic and beyond vaccinated. The burden of the unvaccinated on our health care system is truly extraordinary. As we approach what is almost the two-year mark of the beginning of this pandemic,” said Scott Bookman.
MORE NEWS: Douglas County Search & Rescue Rescues Disoriented Dirt Biker
When it comes to COVID-19, children between the ages of 5 and 11 continue to see the most cases with a big increase recently.