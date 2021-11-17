COVID In Colorado: Hospitalizations Reach Level Not Seen Since 2020The number of people in Colorado who are hospitalized with COVID-19 has reached a number not seen since 2020.

'If This Can Happen To Pat Bowlen, It Can Happen To Anyone': Pat Bowlen's Relatives Reveal Alzheimer's Disease ImpactsWhen Pat Bowlen publicly acknowledged he was suffering from Alzheimer's disease and would no longer oversee the Broncos, his wife said he "has very bravely and quietly battled Alzheimer's disease for the last few years."

Denver Public School Students Hope To Be Fully Vaccinated By Winter BreakDenver Health, in partnership with DPS, is hosting several vaccination clinics at no cost to students.

Colorado Department Of Public Health Wants Your Opinion About A Restrictive Permit On Suncor EnergyThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is asking for public input on a permit for the Suncor plant.

COVID In Colorado: Public Health Officials Call For More Action From StateAfter the state implemented a new vaccine requirement for large indoor events in the Denver metro area, public health officials are saying more needs to be done to curb the state's status in the pandemic.

Colorado State University Athletes, Fort Collins Police Donate Blood In Honor Of Crash VictimDuring the COVID-19 pandemic donations of blood dropped, an issue which still hasn’t been fully resolved.