DENVER (CBS4)– Denver International Airport is launching a two-day hiring event this week in hopes of hiring more TSA screening officers. The hiring event, for both full-time and part-time positions, is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Starting pay is more than $21 an hour. There is also a recruitment incentive of $2,000.
Those interested in the positions are urged to attend in person at the TSA Administrative Office on Lewiston Street in Aurora, near Interstate 70 and Pena, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 16 and 17.