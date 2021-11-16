SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4)– Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed between Frisco and Silverthorne due to a vehicle fire. The closure, from Exit 203 to Exit 205 was put in place because of a vehicle fire at milemarker 227.5.
#I70 eastbound: Road closed due to safety concerns between Exit 203 – CO 9; East Frisco and Exit 205 – CO 9; US 6; Silverthorne. Due to vehicle fire at MP 227.5. https://t.co/dJh0LIgMv0
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) November 16, 2021
According to CDOT, the eastbound lanes are closed and drivers can expect delays in that area.