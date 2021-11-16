CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:I-70 Closed, I-70 Delays, I-70 Traffic, Interstate 70

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4)– Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed between Frisco and Silverthorne due to a vehicle fire. The closure, from Exit 203 to Exit 205 was put in place because of a vehicle fire at milemarker 227.5.

(credit: CDOT)

According to CDOT, the eastbound lanes are closed and drivers can expect delays in that area.

Jennifer McRae