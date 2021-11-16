ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – As night fell, flames lit up the area around Kruger Rock in Estes Park on Tuesday. Winds fanned both the flames at the Kruger Rock Fire and fears of those living nearby.

The fire has so far burned about 130 acres and is 15% contained.

“My wife went outside and she saw the mountain lit up like it had Christmas lights on it, and she said ‘I wont be able to sleep tonight,’” Estes Park resident Rick Sullivan said.

He and his wife made the decision to leave their home Tuesday night, evacuating to the nearby YMCA of the Rockies where those leaving the fire are able to take shelter.

Others like Kerri Reinsch are keeping a close eye before leaving.

“I’m about a half mile form Kruger Rock. I just kind of sat in the window… I was fixated on it,” she said.

Reinsch says she was watching more than the flames.

“I was watching the wind go one direction, but I was afraid it was going to come back the other way,” she said.

Eric Harrington and his family are visiting from Florida. They woke up this morning to see smoke on the mountain and watched with the same worry.

“The wind has been crazy here all week. Last night it was so bad, I thought is the car going to tip over? That’s how strong it was. I can only imagine what those fire firefighters are dealing with,” Harrington said.

The family watched from their balcony as the fire grew throughout the day, at one point capturing a herd of elk running from the flames.

“They we’re safe but they were running fast,” Harrington said.

Like many they are preparing for a long and restless night.

“What does sleep look like for you guys tonight?” CBS4 Reporter Karen Morfitt asked.

“It’s definitely sleeping with one eye open,” Harrington answered.