By Jack Lowenstein
Commerce City News, Crash, I-270, Interstate 270

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – A crash on the portion of Interstate 270 in Commerce City caused delays for morning traffic Tuesday.

First responders were at the scene of the crash on eastbound I-270 at Vasquez Boulevard (US-6).

According to Colorado Department of Transportation’s tweet, two lanes on eastbound I-270 are shut down between Vasquez Blvd. and Quebec Street.

There is no further information at this time.

(credit: CBS)

Jack Lowenstein