COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – A crash on the portion of Interstate 270 in Commerce City caused delays for morning traffic Tuesday.
First responders were at the scene of the crash on eastbound I-270 at Vasquez Boulevard (US-6).
According to Colorado Department of Transportation’s tweet, two lanes on eastbound I-270 are shut down between Vasquez Blvd. and Quebec Street.
#I270 eastbound: Two left lanes closed due to a crash between US 6 and Exit 4 – CO 35; Quebec Street. https://t.co/2xoBDrbLdI
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) November 16, 2021
There is no further information at this time.