WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Sunday night, Westminster Police Department responded to a crash that killed a 21-year-old woman. Westminster PD said Monday investigators arrested two drivers accused of street racing that led to the crash that killed the woman.
According to the Westminster PD press release, just after 9 p.m., police responded to the crash at 105th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, where the victim was unconscious and not breathing behind the driver’s seat when they arrived. A witness and an officer performed CPR on the woman until rescue units showed up and took her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Police say the two drivers accused street racing were traveling southbound on Sheridan when the victim was traveling northbound on Sheridan and went to turn left onto 105th Ave. One of the accused street racers hit the victim’s car on the driver’s side, and the other accused street racer avoided the crash.
Suspects Shimpson Huynh, 30, and Adrian Lau, 20, both stayed at the scene and were arrested. Huynh is the driver accused of hitting the victim’s vehicle.
Excessive speed was determined to be a factor in the crash. The suspects face charges for vehicular homicide – reckless driving.
The name of the victim will be released by Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.