BOULDER, Colo, (CBS4) – Boulder Police Department is searching for a male suspect who is accused of shooting a gun near homes Oct. 30.
According to the Boulder PD, press release, police responded to a call for shots fire outside a home in the 800 block of 17th Street. The unknown suspect is accused of firing several gunshots before leaving the area and running toward Broadway and University of Colorado Boulder.
Anyone with any information can call Det. K. Sidara at 303-441-3489, using reference case 21-10432. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous can contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted at the Crime Stoppers website.