DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Supreme Court approved new state House and Senate maps. The maps cover districts for state representation in the Colorado Legislature.
The maps were drawn by Colorado’s Independent Redistricting Commission.
There were a number of big changes made with the new lines — in urban, suburban and rural areas. That means voters could find themselves in a new district with a different set of candidates on their ballot.
Click on the image below to explore Colorado.gov’s current Colorado House District Map:
Here’s the approved new map for the Colorado House districts.
Click on the image below to explore Colorado.gov’s current Colorado Senate District Map:
Here’s the approved new map for the Colorado Senate districts.
See the Supreme Court of the State of Colorado document which includes the new maps in extensive detail. These maps are slated to be in effect for the 2022 election.