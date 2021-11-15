CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jack Lowenstein
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – West Metro Fire responded to a fire at townhomes construction in the Applewood community of Jefferson County Monday morning.

According to the West Metro Fire tweet, firefighters responded to the burning buildings near the intersection with W 20th Avenue and Youngfield Street. This scene is east of Golden.

West Metro Fire says the damage estimate to the townhomes was at least $2 million.

Firefighters were expected to remain at the scene to check for hotspots a majority of the day.

Youngfield was shut down from W 21st Ave to W 23rd Ave.

Arvada Fire Protection District responded to a call at a home across the street from the main fire scene because heat from the flames melted window shutters there.

