JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – West Metro Fire responded to a fire at townhomes construction in the Applewood community of Jefferson County Monday morning.
According to the West Metro Fire tweet, firefighters responded to the burning buildings near the intersection with W 20th Avenue and Youngfield Street. This scene is east of Golden.
West Metro Fire says the damage estimate to the townhomes was at least $2 million.
Firefighters were expected to remain at the scene to check for hotspots a majority of the day.
Youngfield was shut down from W 21st Ave to W 23rd Ave.
UPDATE: damage estimate for fire at 21st Avenue & Youngfield- at least $2 million. Heavy equipment still on site- removing debris so investigators can get in for a close look. Youngfield- between 21st and 23rd Avenue- will be closed until debris removal is complete. pic.twitter.com/uQSbERCP32
— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) November 15, 2021
Arvada Fire Protection District responded to a call at a home across the street from the main fire scene because heat from the flames melted window shutters there.
Fire was so hot that shutters partially melted on a home across the street. Thanks to @ArvadaFire for the help on the incident. pic.twitter.com/K907YLUnIk
— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) November 15, 2021