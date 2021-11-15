CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays, especially at the Outlets at Castle Rock. Over the weekend, the Christmas tree was lit up during the annual lighting ceremony.
Santa was there along with some of his helpers to ring in the holiday season. There was also live music and fireworks to make the celebration complete.
This year's Christmas tree is a 55-foot tall white fir from Northern California.