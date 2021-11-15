AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora firefighters say two people were hospitalized on Monday afternoon after their home caught fire. Firefighters rushed to the home near Laredo Street and Yale Avenue.
Firefighters say a third person was seen by paramedics, but did not go to the hospital. All victims suffered non life-threatening injuries, fire officials say.
Details about how the fire started are unclear.