By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Aurora Fire, Aurora News

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora firefighters say two people were hospitalized on Monday afternoon after their home caught fire. Firefighters rushed to the home near Laredo Street and Yale Avenue.

Firefighters say a third person was seen by paramedics, but did not go to the hospital. All victims suffered non life-threatening injuries, fire officials say.

Details about how the fire started are unclear.

