DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police rushed to train tracks near Kalamath Street and West Bayaud on Saturday for a report of a crash between a train and a pedestrian. Police arrived to find the victim with serious injuries.
Police say the unidentified person was taken to the hospital, but they expect the victim to survive.
Details about the crash were not released.