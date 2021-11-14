COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A grass fire came extremely close to some homes on the west side of Colorado Springs on Sunday. The wildland fire sparked near King Street and Tonka Avenue.
Some evacuations were ordered, but have since been lifted.
The fire started at around 2 p.m., but is now considered under control.
It’s not clear how the fire started.