FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins police urge pedestrians to use designated crosswalks after a man was hit and seriously hurt. Officers responded to Prospect Road near Whitcomb Street at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Officers say the pedestrian was crossing mid-block when they were hit by a Hyundai Sonata. Three adults were in the vehicle; none were hurt. The driver stayed at the scene.
Investigators are looking into whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash on the part of the pedestrian. They don’t believe the driver was under the influence.
Anyone who has information regarding this crash who has not already spoken to police are asked to call Officer Ken Koski at (970) 416 2229.