(CBS4) – On Sunday morning, Gov. Jared Polis joined with CBS’ Margaret Brennan on Face The Nation from the University of Colorado Boulder to discuss the state’s battle with the coronavirus. As of Friday, Colorado is one of the most infected states in the nation. One in every 48 Coloradans are infected and symptomatic.

However, researchers have been unable to pinpoint an exact reason why Colorado is seeing the surge while other states are not.

“Your state’s health agency says 72% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated. So why is COVID still ravaging your state?” Brennan asked Polis.

“We were largely spared the Delta spike in summer and late summer, but we’re getting it now. Now we’re hopeful and so far what we’re seeing is it’s not going to hit the same levels that it did in southeastern states that had 40, 50, 55% vaccination rates,” Polis responded.

He went on to say he’s frustrated the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FDA have not released clear messaging about COVID-19 booster vaccines. Last week, he signed an executive order allowing every Coloradan who is 18 or older can get a booster shot, regardless of any federal COVID guidance.

“Why not institute more capacity restrictions, do things to try to help contain the spread?” Brennan asked.

“These are happening in our state. There’s areas of our state where people are, have to wear masks indoors,” Polis said. “The most important thing you can do is get vaccinated, but if you continue to be unvaccinated, please be careful, wear a mask and don’t gather in large indoor areas around others.”

Watch the full interview with Gov. Jared Polis on Face The Nation.