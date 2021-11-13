CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police need help finding a man they say is a suspect of sexual assault involving a weapon. Eduardo Rodriguez-Acevedo, 28, is now wanted.

Denver police did not offer further information about the crime or where Rodriguez-Acevedo is believed to be.

Those who know more about the suspect is asked to call Metro Denver Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867.

