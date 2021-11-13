DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police need help finding a man they say is a suspect of sexual assault involving a weapon. Eduardo Rodriguez-Acevedo, 28, is now wanted.
#Denver, can you help investigators locate this suspect who is wanted for sexual assault? If so, call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 — you can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward! pic.twitter.com/8hl6KAlccK
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 12, 2021
Denver police did not offer further information about the crime or where Rodriguez-Acevedo is believed to be.
Those who know more about the suspect is asked to call Metro Denver Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867.