DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos are now strongly encouraging fans to wear masks in all the indoor areas at Empower Field at Mile High starting Sunday. That’s regardless of COVID vaccination status.
The team says it’s a response to increased cases in Colorado and concerns about the rising hospitalizations.
The team stated in a press release that they are “encouraging the community to do its part in keeping each other safe” and said they may adjust the policy depending on the health situation in upcoming weeks and months. Following Sunday’s home game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Broncos next home games will happen on Nov. 28, Dec. 12, Dec. 19 and Jan. 9.