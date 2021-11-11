(CBS4) – On Veterans Day Thursday, Colorado veterans charity Senior Veterans, Inc. is asking for donations to place Christmas wreaths on the gravestones of our fallen heroes.
The wreaths cost $15 each and will be placed on the gravestones in Colorado’s national cemeteries — Fort Logan, Fort Lyon and Pikes Peak — where a total of more than 122,000 veterans are buried.
“Eighty percent of the people who donate wreaths for these gravestones do not have any loved ones buried at these cemeteries, so it’s a way for them to give back and to recognize over Christmas the services and sacrifices that our veterans have made,” said David Bolser, CEO/president of Senior Veterans, Inc.
Wreath donations can be made year-round, but the big push for donations is on Veterans Day.
The wreaths are meant to show appreciation for our fallen heroes and send the message that our veterans will never be forgotten.
“With all the names that are on the gravestones, those are people that are not at Christmas any longer, but we all get to be the beneficiaries of Christmas because of their sacrifices and services, so this is a gift,” Bolser said.
The wreaths will be placed on the gravestones of veterans before Christmas.
Anyone interested in making a donation can visit ColoradoHonor.com.