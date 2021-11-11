DENVER (CBS4) – On any given day at Fort Logan National Cemetery you’ll find the dedicated volunteers of the All Veterans Honor Guard. Since 1993 they’ve been providing military honors for veterans who have passed away.

“We feel from the bottom of our heart we serve a noble cause. When we’re out here honoring these veterans we are the on scene physical reps of the grateful nation,” said Morris Smith, who has been with the group since 2001.

This past year the group has been busier than ever, already providing honors for over 1,300 services. But in recent years the organization has been struggling to find new volunteers.

“I think it’s a shift in our culture. We don’t have the fraternal volunteer organizations we used to have a number of years ago. We don’t have that many anymore because most of us are somewhere in our 70s, or 80s in my case,” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

Everything the group does is for free and all expenses are paid for out of pocket or through donations, something that’s taken a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All the expenses we incur are ours and all the team players know that,” said Smith.

No matter what, the men and women of the All Veterans Honor Guard will continue their mission. But eventually they’ll need new volunteers to carry a tradition they hold so sacred.

“I’d hate to think that there wouldn’t be anyone here to provide honors.”

Men and women are eligible to volunteer, the group only asks that you be a veteran.

To volunteer or donate, you can visit allveteranshonorguard.org.