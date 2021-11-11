(CBS4) – A man was arrested following an afternoon of crime in Aurora and Denver on Wednesday that included a fatal shooting. He’s accused of killing one man, shooting and injuring a woman, carjacking eight cars and breaking into two homes.
The crimes were all committed in a span of about 2 hours.
After stealing a pickup truck at gunpoint, the suspect crashed into several other cars at 56th Avenue and E-470. He was arrested by Denver police and then taken into custody by Aurora police.
They haven’t released the man’s name or booking photo, and said on Thursday there’s an extensive investigation into the crimes underway.
The victims’ names and ages haven’t been made public.