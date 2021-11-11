COVID In Colorado: Governor Signs Executive Order To Allow Any Resident 18 & Older Access To A Booster ShotGov. Jared Polis has made it clear every Coloradan who is 18 or older can get a booster shot, regardless of any federal COVID guidance.

1 Dead, 1 injured In Willow Street Shooting In DenverOne man is dead and another is injured Thursday after a shooting in Denver the night before.

Colorado Vaccine Provider Sees More Coloradans Getting First COVID ShotColorado continues to trend in the wrong direction in the fight against COVID-19.

Ball Arena's First Event With Vaccination And COVID Testing Rules In Place Goes Off With Few IssuesThe first night of new vaccination or testing rules at Ball Arena came off without delays for Denver Nuggets fans.

Colorado ICU Nurse: Many COVID Patients Still Don't Believe Virus Is Real, Blame Hospital For Illness: 'They're Calling You A Murderer'Kathleen Combs has been in some of the most uncomfortable places of our times. She has now spent 19 months working in UCHealth Hospital’s COVID ICU.

Colorado Hospitals To Choose Whether To Opt Into Crisis Standards Of CareWith the situation for many Colorado hospitals not improving, the state has activated the portion of the crisis standards of care (CSC) addressing staffing at health care facilities.