By Jack Lowenstein
JEFFCO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office wants help from the public to name an unknown suspect who is accused of stealing from a Target recently.

According to a sheriff’s office tweet, 9 p.m. Nov. 6, the suspect entered the retail business in Southwest Plaza on the 9300 block of West Cross Drive, where investigators say he went through the store filling a cart with merchandise and left without paying. The types of items and the amount in cash stolen is unknown.

(credit: Jeffco County Sheriff’s Office)

When a customer tried to stop the suspect, they were sprayed with some kind of pepper spray.

JCSO says the suspect got away from the Target in a silver sedan.

(credit: Jeffco County Sheriff’s Office)

There is no information at this time.

Anyone with information can call the JCSO tip line at 303-271-5612 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

