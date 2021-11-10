DENVER (CBS4) – Ongoing worker shortages are creating challenges for trash collection in Denver. The city is making major changes to its garbage truck routes for the first time in 15 years because there aren’t enough drivers.
Instead of pickup of trash 5 days a week, collection will move to a Monday through Thursday schedule in January.
The city is also looking to fill 30 of its 131 driver positions. They are offering $2,500 signing bonuses.
More information about the changes is posted on denvergov.org.