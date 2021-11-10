AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado continues to trend in the wrong direction in the fight against COVID-19. The Department of Public Health and Environment reactivated crisis care for healthcare system staffing throughout the state.

As the downward trend becomes more apparent, providers are seeing more Coloradans getting vaccinated.

CDPHE Covid-19 vaccination data shows an increase in shots administered over the last three weeks.

Dr. P.J. Parmar didn’t back down when the state threatened to take Mango Clinic’s vaccines away for only providing underserved patients in March. Eight months later, his mission is more valuable than ever.

“We are still seeing a lot of first doses from all the communities; Hispanic, refugees, white, African American, all of them. We’re seeing first doses coming and it’s fantastic,” said Parmar.

When the state’s Covid-19 cases began to resurge, the number of vaccinations began going up.

Thousands of people are suddenly making appointments.

“We had dropped to where we were doing just a few a day in the summer. We’ve jumped back up. We’re giving 30 every day or more,” said Parmar.

Parmar says he’s also seeing a large spike in the number of people getting tested.

He says when parents turn the corner, their kids come with them – another step toward protecting whole families.

“I think they’re seeing enough of their friends getting Coronavirus, or enough people around them who’ve gotten the shot and are just fine,” said Parmar. “We make it as easy as possible. It’s so good to see them when they’re finally ready. We give it to them right away.”

All Colorado adults are now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot six months after their second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Recipients of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine are now eligible two months after their dose.