CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Two vehicles collided with a semi late Wednesday morning in Clear Creek Canyon. Authorities have closed the full length of U.S. 6 between the entrance of the canyon near Golden and the intersection with U.S. 40.
The highway is expected to be closed for a length but undetermined amount of time.
US 6 through Clear Creek Canyon CLOSED
between Golden and Colo 119.
– Serious crash
– Fuel Spill
** This will be an extended closure **
Alternate Route to the gaming towns
= I-70 west to exit 244 or exit 243
— CSP Golden (@csp_golden) November 10, 2021
One person was transported from the scene by ambulance, according to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler, but that person’s condition was not known.
Cutler said the semi’s saddle tank was leaking, requiring measures to limit to the fuel’s flow toward Clear Creek.
Cutler said the semi’s trailer has a broken axle as well. A heavy tow truck has been dispatched to the scene, but a photo of the accident scene from a Colorado Department of Transportation highway camera shows the aggregate-hauling trailer apparently fully loaded. That trailer’s load may need to be transferred to another before the semi can be towed from the scene.
The photo also shows two vehicles straddling the shoulder of the westbound lane and a significant amount of fluid coming from the semi.
CSP was notified of the crash at 11:42 a.m., Cutler said.
