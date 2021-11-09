BOUDLER, Colo. (CBS4) – As e-bikes continue to grow in popularity as an alternative way to get around town, Boulder BCycle is expanding its e-bike fleet.

By the end of the 2021, Boulder BCycle will offer 300 e-bikes around the city. They will replace the traditional pedal bikes that have served the community for nearly a decade.

Boulder BCycle first introduced 100 e-bikes in May of 2021.

“Our numbers skyrocketed with the e-bikes so we expect ridership to continue to increase,” explained Sara Michaels with Boulder BCycle. “You can go further, faster with the e-bikes. You can get to work or class faster.”

BCycle held a launch party last week, where the community could learn about the e-bikes and even take them on a test ride. Michaels said the goal is to offer an alternative to driving, and an electric, sustainable mode of transportation.

“That’s our goal in Boulder is to get more people to ride bikes,” she explained. “And there is also the issue with traffic here in a smaller town where most of your trips are under two miles and can easily be taken by bike.”

E-bikes are growing in popular in cities across the United States as an environmentally-friendly and fun way to get around.

“You don’t sweat when you’re riding on a hot day,” Michaels said. “You don’t have to put as much effort in as they are pedal assist bikes, and it’s been proven that riding a bike makes you happy.”

The bikes are available throughout the city, and Michaels said they plan to expand the fleet into underserved communities in the coming years. Cost for passes vary, depending on length of a pass.