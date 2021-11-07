DENVER (CBS4) – A captivated crowd listened as people stepped up to a podium one-by-one on Saturday morning to read the names of fallen soldiers. It was part of a celebration at Lincoln Memorial Park in the heart of downtown Denver to recognize Colorado heroes.
"Lance Corporal Riley Schultz," announced one speaker, then paused. "Sergeant Michael Souza."
Dozens of Gold Star families and their supporters sat in silence as the full roll call was read. The event, which happens yearly, is part of citywide effort to honor Veterans Day. This year was monumentally special, with the official unveiling of a new memorial.
“I’ve got to tell you it’s really emotional,” Rob Bingham told CBS4’s Mekialaya White. “Some of the people on the list I know, so it’s very emotional and it’s an honor for me to talk to the families and remember them through calling out their name at the roll call reading.”
Bingham is the Executive Director and Founder of Colorado Veterans Project, the organization that helped the new Colorado Fallen Heroes Memorial take shape. It's been 14 years in the making.
“It’s amazing to see the community pull together, especially after COVID. Everyone’s coming out to show their support for the veteran community,” said Bingham.
Community members made it clear the loved ones of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice are appreciated, and they won’t be forgotten.
"They're not alone and that their sacrifice wasn't for nothing," Bingham said.
