2 Hyenas At Denver Zoo Test Positive For COVIDThe hyenas, Ngozi, 22 and Kibo, 23, are believed to be the first hyenas confirmed to have the virus in the world.

COVID In Colorado: Teen Mental Health Suffering During PandemicAs ICU beds fill, the beds inside the inpatient unit of the adolescent psychiatric unit at the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness center is also at capacity.

COVID Vaccine Clinics Pop Up In Kid-Friendly Places Like Zoos, MuseumsAs more children in Colorado become eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials are making it easier for parents to find a vaccine clinic.

COVID In Larimer County: Demand For Testing Grows 20% In Last MonthThe demand for testing has grown so large lately that the State of Colorado had to strike a deal with a third-party testing company to help meet demand.

COVID In Colorado: Modeling Trajectory For Hospitalizations Concerning For Health OfficialsThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Colorado School of Public Health said COVID-19 cases are rising sharply across the state.

'Transformational' Changes Are Coming To Mental Health Care In ColoradoHelp is on the way for Coloradans in need of mental health care.