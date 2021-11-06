DENVER (CBS4)– As more children in Colorado become eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials are making it easier for parents to find a vaccine clinic. The latest effort by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has clinics popping up at kid-friendly places, like zoos and museums.
READ MORE: Shop Local, Small Businesses At Junior League’s Mile High Holiday Mart
The CDPHE released a list of upcoming vaccine clinics that include the Pueblo Zoo, the Denver Zoo, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, WOW! Children’s Museum in Lafayette, the Children’s Museum of Denver, as well as some libraries and popular outdoor venues.
The first was Saturday at the Denver Zoo, where hundreds of families brought their kids throughout the day. Children who got their first shot were given access to the zoo for the day or a future date.
“We’re certainly a high profile destination, one of the most visited places in the state, but it’s also an opportunity for us because we’re able to incentivize people to come and get their vaccines by providing access to the zoo,” said Jake Kubie, communications director for the Denver Zoo.
Liseth Venueza brought her two sons and two nephews to the zoo after having little luck at two other clinics in Denver. She said she hoped to get them vaccinated as soon as possible so they could start getting back to a normal life.READ MORE: Boulder County Offers A 'Fresh Start' To People With A Warrant
“I’m feeling so much better,” Vinueza said. “I’m ready for the next dose to come.”
This latest effort is to ensure that busy parents don’t need to make major adjustments to their schedules in order to get their children vaccinated.
“It was awesome to see some of our youngest Coloradans getting protected against this virus and to know that we are this much closer to ending the pandemic,” said Gov. Jared Polis in a statement. “As the father of two children who will be getting their vaccines tomorrow, I know the relief and joy that other parents felt today. I want to thank every child who got a shot for stepping up to help Colorado.”
MORE NEWS: Veterans Celebrated & Honor All Along Front Range
There are also several clinics scheduled at Children’s Hospital Colorado locations around the state. Those wanting to get vaccinated can attend these clinics without being a patient at Children’s Hospital. COVID-19 vaccines are free and no insurance is required.
- Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment COVID-19 Vaccine Information
- Children age 5 to 11 years can now get a COVID-19 vaccine at pediatric clinics around the state. Find upcoming clinics for children.
- Beginning November 6, all mobile vaccination clinics will have vaccines for children age 5 to 11. Find an appointment at a mobile vaccination clinic near you.
- Some retail pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens are taking appointments for children age 5 to 11. Find an appointment at a pharmacy near you at Vaccines.gov.
- Some doctor’s offices and pharmacies are also now taking vaccine appointments for children. Find a list of COVID-19 vaccine providers for children age 5-11. We will add more providers to this list as they open up appointments. Many providers used Nov. 5 as a planned start date for administering pediatric COVID-19 vaccines, so we anticipate seeing additional appointments made available across the state in the coming days.