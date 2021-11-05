(CBS4) – CDOT closed eastbound I-70 at Floyd Hill Friday morning due to sun glare. This was the third time this week that section of the interstate was closed for safety concerns.
Friday’s closure was eastbound I-70 between Hidden Valley and Floyd Hill. Traffic was detoured using Exit 244 to US-6, then US-40 back to eastbound I-70. CDOT says this is the time of year when sun glare becomes a big issue, especially in this area in the High Country.
“We have CDOT crews and Colorado State Patrol Troopers stationed near Floyd Hill and they make a decision on a day-by-day basis on how bad that sun glare is going to be and if it necessitates a safety closure,” explained Presley Fowler with CDOT. “It’s a pretty intense angle going up the highway there so it’s just a combination of the hill and how the interstate sits as the sun comes up, that cause sun glare that can be blinding.”
