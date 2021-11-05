DENVER (CBS4) – This week will end more than 30 degrees warmer than it started. The chilly weather from Halloween a now a distant memory has temperatures have soared far above normal for early November.

Denver should reach at least 72 degrees on Friday and most areas east of the mountains will also be in the 70s. Meanwhile the high country will also be warm for November with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s with gusty winds especially above 10,000 feet.

The strongest wind in the mountains will be along the Continental Divide. Mountain towns like Silverthorne, Estes Park, and Leadville could experience wind gusts up to 40 mph on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. But mountain passes that cross the divide like Berthoud Pass, Loveland Pass, and Rabbit Ears Pass could easily see gusts top 60 mph.

Temperatures will be even warmer across most of the state this weekend but Denver should not break records. The record for Saturday is 79 degrees from November 6, 1934 and on Sunday the existing record is 78 degrees from November 7, 1999. Both records seem out of reach at this time.

Cooler weather will return to Colorado next week but “cooler” in this case simply means a return to near normal weather for November. A small chance for light snow returns to the mountains as soon as Monday followed by a much better chance for snow on Wednesday. Some of that moisture could reach Denver and the Front Range but it doesn’t look likely at this time.