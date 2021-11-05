COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire at the property of DeWitt Transportation in Colorado Springs Friday, where no one was injured.
According to CSFD, firefighters were at the scene of the property at 3106 N Stone Avenue, where they put out flames that destroyed multiple pallets and two semi-trailers outside the business. The building itself was not damaged by the fire.
The fire was extinguished, and there was no report of any people in danger.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by CSFD and Colorado Springs Police Department.
There is no further information at this time.
