Unidentified Remains Believed To Be Man Missing 38 Years Found In Rocky Mountain National ParkAuthorities believe they have recovered the body of a man who went missing in Rocky Mountain National Park in February 1983.

2 minutes ago

Former Boulder County Sheriff's Deputies Get Prison Sentences After Death Of Demetrius ShanklingTwo former Boulder County sheriff's deputies who were convicted of causing the death of a 23-year-old intoxicated man by placing him on his stomach and squeezing him into a van to take him to a detox center have been sentenced to prison.

20 minutes ago

'Disappointed': Prosecutors, Jonelle Matthews Family React To Mistrial For Steve PankeyThe trial in a decades-old murder ended in a mistrial Thursday after the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on three of the four charges.

24 minutes ago

'Lot Of Heavy Lifting': Illegal Pete's One Of The Many Colorado Businesses Readying For New Vaccine MandateColorado businesses are preparing themselves after the federal government has handed down a vaccination mandate.

25 minutes ago

COVID In Colorado: Demand High For Vaccines For Ages 5-11Demand is high for the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine for kids in many Colorado counties, showing that many parents across the state are eager to get their kids vaccinated.

25 minutes ago

Thursday November 4th CBSN Denver Daily Sports LineMichael Spencer gives you his thoughts on the Jets-Colts Thursday Night Football game and give you a best bet for Week 9 in the NFL when the Vikings visit the Ravens.

49 minutes ago