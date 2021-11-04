COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The second victim of a shooting in Commerce City last week has died. The case is now a double homicide investigation, and a person of interest has been identified.
Police say it happened at 9 p.m. on Oct. 27 in a parking lot on east 62nd Avenue, not far from a King Soopers grocery store. The first victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The person of interest goes by the name “Ace Cozart” on social media. He may be driving a blue or black truck, according to investigators.
Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Commerce City Police Department’s tip line at (303) 289-3626 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $2,000.