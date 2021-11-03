DENVER (CBS4)– The 44th annual Denver Film Festival kicks off on Wednesday night with a screening of “Spencer.” The film follows Princess Diana as her marriage falls apart and she struggles within the royal family.
READ MORE: Colorado-Based Nonprofit Pushes For Climate Action At UN Conference
Some are saying that Kristen Stewart gives an award-worthy performance as the late princess.READ MORE: Woman At Center Of Controversial Police Takedown In Fort Collins Dies
Spencer is one of more than 200 titles that will play during the festival which runs through Nov. 14.MORE NEWS: National Jewish Health Among Several Offering COVID Vaccine To Young Children
LINK: Denver Film Festival