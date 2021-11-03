Peyton Manning's Amazingly Fast Chicken Chow-Down Draws Rave Reviews On Social MediaWe know he loves chicken parmesan from insurance commercials of the past, but it turns out Peyton Manning also just loves chicken on its own.

What's Next For Colorado Sports After Von Miller?He was known for sacks and tackles, chickens and deodorant. Von Miller sported a cowboy hat and endeared himself further to fans during his years in Denver.

'He's Very Beloved': Von's Vision Reflects On Star Linebacker's Commitment To ChildrenSince his football career with the Denver Broncos started back in 2011, star linebacker Von Miller has continually given back on and off of the field.

'On The Way To LA': Broncos Trade Linebacker Von Miller To Los Angeles RamsThe Denver Broncos are trading Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams.

Broncos Block 2 Field Goals In 17-10 Win Over Washington, Stop 4-Game SlideJustin Simmons and Denver's defense held firm after a fumble gave Washington the ball back, and the Broncos blocked two field goals on their way to a 17-10 win.

'Thank You From The Bottom Of My Heart': Peyton Manning Inducted Into Denver Broncos Ring Of FameIt was a very special day for Peyton Manning at Mile High on Sunday.