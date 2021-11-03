DENVER (CBS4) – National Jewish Health in Denver opened it doors to parents and their children interested in the COVID-19 vaccine on Nov. 3, a day after the CDC gave the green light. Appointments opened as of 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.
READ MORE: Gross Reservoir Expansion Project: Agreement Reached Between Denver Water And Boulder County
Patients between the ages of 5-11 received a small dosage with a smaller needle compared to those given to adults.
Trish Rasque was one of 51 families which brought their children in, including her son with Down Syndrome. Rasque says he has had problems with respiratory viruses like pneumonia and RSV.
“I think it’s just weighing what we know and what we don’t know. I mean I think the piece of the safety that’s been established and proven is what gives me piece of mind to make the decision,” she said.
National Jewish says it completed 51 vaccinations on Wednesday. More are expected Tuesday and Thursday of next week. Online registration will open on Nov. 4.
Several other hospitals, health departments and pharmacies also started distributing vaccines. Find more information below:READ MORE: Jury To Reconvene Thursday After Failing To Reach Verdict For Steve Pankey In Jonelle Matthews Murder Trial
Children’s Hospital campuses across Colorado
- Mobile clinics and appointments start Nov. 5
- Appointments starting Nov. 7
Denver Public Schools & Denver Health
- Appointments available M-Th, 7 a.m.- 12 p.m., 1 p.m.- 5 p.m.
- Clinics starting Nov. 12