DENVER (CBS4)– If you need to get rid of your jack-o-lanterns and other pumpkins from Halloween, take them to a leaf drop location. The City and County of Denver will also take those rotting Halloween decorations in your green cart so they can be composted once picked up.
Also, rake those leaves and put them in the green composting cart or drop them off.
Those leaves and pumpkins will be turned into Denver's Own EcoGro™ Compost. Moldy and squirrel-nibbled pumpkins are also welcome!
Find a drop off location and hours at DenverGov.org/LeafDrop.