EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers helped a buck out of a mess that he became tangled up in. The deer became tangled up in a badminton net in Evergreen.
READ MORE: National Jewish Health Among Several Offering COVID Vaccine To Young Children
Another deer also became tangled in the net but was able to break free.READ MORE: Gross Reservoir Expansion Project: Agreement Reached Between Denver Water And Boulder County
Wildlife officers were able to capture the deer and cut the net out of its antlers. They say this is a good reminder to remove tangle hazards in yards to protect wildlife.MORE NEWS: Jury To Reconvene Thursday After Failing To Reach Verdict For Steve Pankey In Jonelle Matthews Murder Trial