By Jennifer McRae
EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers helped a buck out of a mess that he became tangled up in. The deer became tangled up in a badminton net in Evergreen.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Another deer also became tangled in the net but was able to break free.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Wildlife officers were able to capture the deer and cut the net out of its antlers. They say this is a good reminder to remove tangle hazards in yards to protect wildlife.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

