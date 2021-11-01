DENVER (CBS4)– A judge has ruled on a challenge to a question on the ballot after Denver’s City Attorney filed the motion in court. Initiated Ordinance 303 would have required the City to clean up homeless encampments within 72 hours.
READ MORE: Brian Hsu Charged With Assault, Interference With Flight Crew For Alleged Assault On Diverted American Airlines Flight
A judge has stripped the time limit from the measure. The ruling states that the 72-hour time limit infringes on the city’s authority.
The City Attorney says because the City allocates resources among many competing priorities, it has control over the timing and manner in which it responds to citizen complaints.READ MORE: Elijah McClain Death: Officers, Medics Appear Before Judge After Grand Jury Indictment
You should have received your ballot in the mail by now and you have until Nov. 2 to return it.
MORE NEWS: Colorado Supreme Court Approves New Congressional Districts
Find a voting center, learn how to register to vote or find a drop box located in your neighborhood to make sure your ballot gets counted at Denvervotes.org. Denver voters can track their ballot status online by signing up at ballottrace.org.