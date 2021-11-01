DENVER (CBS4) – RTD’s D, E and H line trains were temporarily suspended on Monday afternoon after a fire broke out near 10th Avenue and Osage Street. Denver firefighters responded to a fire near the tracks, an official tells CBS4.
The trains resumed service at around 3:45 p.m. It’s not clear how the fire started.
D Line, E Line and H Line trains are back in service after earlier fire department activity caused suspension to those lines. Check train locations in real-time with Next Ride: https://t.co/Kn7OJizxDo
— RTD (@RideRTD) November 1, 2021