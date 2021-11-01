ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — The Denver Broncos are trading Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams. At age 32, Miller is in the final season of the six-year, $114.5 million deal he signed in the aftermath of his Super Bowl 50 MVP exploits.

“It’s surprising. I love the Denver Broncos. Everything is still just new and it’s hard to really put the emotions into words. This is all I know” said Miller as he fought back tears.

The Broncos are getting a second and third-round pick in next year’s draft in exchange for Miller.

“I’ve been here through the ups and downs, and it’s always tough whenever you leave. I love all my fans. I love Broncos Country. When I said ‘Broncos for life,’ I meant that. It will always be on my heart. It was an honor and a privilege to play here. John Elway picked me and it was life changing and ever since then, being able to play with Peyton Manning, DeMarcus Ware, Champ Bailey, Brain Dawkins, Tim Tebow. It’s an honor and a privilege. It’s still kind hard to put into words. It’s still kind of raw, but, thank you. Thank everybody. Off to LA.”

Von was saying goodbye to his teammates on Monday morning.

“It’s tough. It’s still hard. You can’t really put it into words. Somebody told me once if you want to make God laugh then make plans. I just have to keep going. Keep taking it one day at a time. I have a beautiful baby boy. I had a lot of beautiful years here, a lot of great memories here, a lot of great teammates, a lot of great fans, and I’ll never forget all of those people.”

In addition to having a Super Bowl ring and a Super Bowl MVP trophy, Miller was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month in September. He was previously awarded player of the month honors in November 2012, October 2014 and September 2016.

“It’s all kind of numb, and it’s all kind of new. It just happened, and I’m on the way to LA.”

“Great team. Been a huge fan of Aaron Donald for a long time. They got a great defense. Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Floyd. I’ve always been a team guy, I’ve always been a great teammate and I’ll continue to do the same thing… I hope to be able to play this week vs. the Titans on Sunday night.”

Miller missed the 2020 season after dislodging a tendon in his left ankle at a practice on artificial grass that was moved indoors because of a freak snowstorm just six days before Denver’s opener a year ago.