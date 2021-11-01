DENVER (CBS4)– Brian Hsu has been charged with interference with a flight crew and assault for allegedly punching a flight attendant on a flight that forced the plane to be diverted to Denver International Airport last week.
Sources familiar with the investigation say the flight attendant accidentally bumped some passengers, A man then got up, walked to the galley and struck her.
Cell phone video from those on board captures the moment the unruly passenger, later identified as Hsu, was removed from the plane and the booing from fellow passengers that followed.
American Airlines Flight 976 departed from JFK International Airport in New York and was bound for John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana in the Los Angeles area when it was diverted to DIA on Oct. 27.
Hsu is expected to appear in the United States District Court for the Central District of California for an initial appearance on Monday.