If you’re looking to get a permit application for a special event with Denver Parks and Recreation, the city released the following details:
November 1 marks the first day Denver Parks And Recreation will begin accepting permit applications for 2022 public events, special occasions, public assembly, and event facilities. There is no longer an in-person application process, therefore, everyone is encouraged to review the application process prior to November 1.
Individuals and organizations interested in applying for park permits must submit their 2022 Park Permit Application via email to park.permits@denvergov.org beginning at 8 a.m. on November 1.
Those interested in making a reservation request for an Event Facility (Central Park Pavilion, City Park Pavilion and Washington Park Boathouse) must apply online beginning at 8 am on November 1.
Reservation requests for Chief Hosa Lodge, Fleming Mansion and Montclair Civic Building are accepted, online, one year in advance of the desired rental date and are currently being accepted for 2022.
Information, specific details on the November 1 process are available at http://www.denvergov.org/permits. For additional information, please call 720-913-0700 (press 6) or email park.permits@denvergov.org.