DENVER (CBS)- For Colorado healthcare workers in pediatrics and some parents, the FDA authorization of Pfizer’s vaccine for kids aged five to eleven is a cause for celebration.

“It’s almost like Christmas came early,” said Laura-Anne Cleveland the Associate Chief Nursing Officer for Rocky Mountain Hospital for children. “It has been a very long journey with COVID.”

Laura-Anne is organizing their upcoming pediatric vaccination efforts but she is also a parent. She says she understands why many parents may be hesitant to give their kids the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

“I know that protecting our children is the number one priority in both getting a vaccine as well as making sure that it’s safe for them.”

That’s why she dug deep into the research about the vaccine’s effects on young children. Her determination is that it is safe.

“That study showed zero complications which is amazing, and it’s still showing it’s a third of a dose of the adult dose and with it being that smaller dose it is still 90.7% effective,” she said.

On Tuesday, the CDC will meet to give final authorization for use. If they approve it, vaccinations can begin immediately.

Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children will have their first clinic that following Saturday.

“We’ve just been waiting for the go ahead, so it’s super exciting to see our plan come to fruition.”

This vaccine is different from the adult version in many ways, but one important one to remember is that it can only be given by pediatricians. That means the best way to get it is from Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children’s Clinics or Children’s Hospital of Colorado’s Clinics.

The First Clinic for Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children will be on Nov. 6 from 10 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. in their lobby at 2001 High Street in Denver.

Beginning Nov. 5, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is partnering with Children’s Hospital Colorado to offer vaccines for children age 5 to 11 years. Adults and children age 12 and older may also receive COVID-19 vaccines at these clinics on a walk-in basis while supplies last.

The clinics will be at the following locations beginning Nov. 5: