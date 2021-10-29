DENVER (CBS4)– Arrest details of the man accused of groping a passenger on a flight to Denver International Airport have been released. Robert Earl Glasper III is accused of repeatedly groping another man and then exposing himself on a flight from Sacramento to DIA on Monday.
According to court documents, Glasper continuously touched the victim's leg and hands before exposing himself. The case was scheduled on the federal court docket for Friday. The alleged victim told investigators that Glasper was sitting in the window seat and Glasper was wearing a face mask with a marijuana leaf on it. He also appeared to be under the influence when he exposed himself.
When he was arrested, Glasper told authorities that he didn't know what they were talking about and that it was mutual.
Glasper was scheduled for a detention hearing in federal court at 10 a.m. Friday.