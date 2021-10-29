SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Summit County sheriff is calling the Quandary Peak trailhead reservation system a success.
Summit County and its partners, the towns of Breckenridge and Blue River, the U.S. Forest Service and Colorado Springs Utilities, say popularity is making the land a safety issue for residents. That's why the reservation system, for parking and shuttle service, was created.
The pilot program began in July and will continue through Sunday. Officials are looking to bring it back after this season's trial run.
The sheriff told the Summit Daily News that about 3,200 people have reserved spots in the paid lot since the reservation system began in July and the shuttle has hauled more than 20,000 riders.