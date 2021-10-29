WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – Northbound lanes of Interstate 25 near Windsor were closed for what appears to be a serious crash on Friday morning. Lanes between Crossroads Boulevard and the Windsor exit were closed as of 6:55 a.m. according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
#I25 northbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 259 – Crossroads Boulevard and Exit 262 – CO 392. https://t.co/xcp4ZeUBJo
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) October 29, 2021
Details about the crash have not been provided by law enforcement.