CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Colorado News, Fort Collins News, I-25, I-25 Closed, I-25 Traffic, Interstate 25

WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – Northbound lanes of Interstate 25 near Windsor were closed for what appears to be a serious crash on Friday morning. Lanes between Crossroads Boulevard  and the Windsor exit were closed as of 6:55 a.m. according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

(credit: CDOT)

Details about the crash have not been provided by law enforcement.

Danielle Chavira