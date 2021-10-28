DENVER, (CBS4)- Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington admits his airport has been busier than normal lately.

“I’m not sure where all the folks are coming from,” he said in a meeting with the press on October 22, “You know what I mean, it’s a phenomenon.”

Luxury travel advisor Margi Arnold has also seen that phenomenon with her clients. She says people have been waiting patiently to travel again.

“They are very excited to get back on the road and spend time with their family and friends,” she says.

For many travelers the first step is getting to your flight, but with long lines like the ones DIA has seen recently, that can quickly become a headache. Margi says to avoid that stress, travelers can travel of off days and off hours.

Margi says, “Maybe book the early morning flight so that they can definitely get out there early and be ahead of the crowds.”

She also says being prepared is always helpful. Reserve parking ahead of time and download all the apps like rideshare or airline apps before you leave. Plus, you should travel light.

“Just take a carry-on bag so they can go right away to TSA after they have checked in online,” she says.

She recommends being prepared to follow masking and vaccination guidelines both at the airport and at your destination will save you a lot of headaches.

“You’re probably going to have to wear your mask a lot more than you probably have in Colorado,” she says. “Definitely if you have your vaccination card take that with you. if you travel to busy destinations like New York City some of the restaurants will probably require you to have vaccination cards.”

Finally, Margi says if you can, pick a less sought after but still desirable destination, and avoid the holiday favorites to avoid the holiday crowds, “Mexico is a big one, the Caribbean is another one. Also, Colorado ski vacations.”